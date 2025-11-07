Paul is expected to see an increase in playing time Thursday night against the Suns, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

The Clippers ruled James Harden out for Thursday's matchup due to personal reasons, which opens up the door for Paul to receive more opportunities. He's had a tough time finding ways to make an impact behind both Harden and Kris Dunn, averaging 2.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 13.4 minutes over his first seven appearances of the season. Paul should have a chance to log a season high in minutes in Phoenix.