Paul is set to retire from the NBA following the conclusion of the 2025-26 season, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Paul opted to reunite with the Clippers on a one-year deal for his 21st season in the NBA and has been in and out of the rotation to start the year, but the veteran point guard will hang up his shoes following the conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign. Paul has been one of the most storied point guards in NBA history, having been named to 12 All-Star games (including the All-Star Game MVP in 2013), 11 All-NBA teams (including four selections to the First Team) and to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. The future Hall of Famer led the league in assists five teams -- most recently for the 2022-23 season as a member of the Suns -- and six times in steals.