Banton will be available for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Banton agreed to a 10-day contract with the Clippers on Saturday and will suit up Sunday now that the deal has been made official. The 26-year-old is unlikely to factor into the LA rotation, though he'll provide depth at guard and on the wing while trade-deadline pickups Darius Garland (toe) and Bennedict Mathurin aren't available.