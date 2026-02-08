Clippers' Dalano Banton: Cleared to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Banton will be available for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Banton agreed to a 10-day contract with the Clippers on Saturday and will suit up Sunday now that the deal has been made official. The 26-year-old is unlikely to factor into the LA rotation, though he'll provide depth at guard and on the wing while trade-deadline pickups Darius Garland (toe) and Bennedict Mathurin aren't available.
