The Clippers are slated to sign Banton to a 10-day contract, Law Murray of The Athletic reports Saturday.

Banton has spent the entire 2025-26 season with the Texas Legends in the G League, where he is averaging 23.7 points, 5.9 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks over 33.3 minutes per game. He'll give the Clippers some added backcourt depth in the absences of Darius Garland (toe/recently traded) and Bennedict Mathurin (recently traded). Banton appeared in 67 regular-season games (seven starts) for the Trail Blazers during the 2024-25 campaign and averaged 8.3 points, 2.4 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 threes over 16.7 minutes per game.