The Clippers acquired Oturu from the Timberwolves on Nov. 19 and signed him to a two-year contract Saturday.

Though Minnesota selected Oturu with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, he was initially expected to be bound for the Knicks as part of a draft-day deal. Instead, Oturu will end up in Los Angeles, where he'll likely slot in no higher than third on the depth chart at center after the Clippers signed Serge Ibaka to replace Montrezl Harrell and provide competition for incumbent starter Ivica Zubac. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Oturu's two-year contract is guaranteed, so he would at least seem to have some decent job security through the 2021-22 campaign.