Oturu recorded 13 points (5-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 37 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss to the Thunder.

The rookie second-round pick hasn't been part of head coach Tyronn Lue's rotation this season, but he received a hefty dose of playing time in the season finale with the Clippers resting most of his regulars. He showed a few glimpses of his potential, but Oturu also showed just how raw he is -- he made just five of his 21 shots. He's not expected to be part of the Clippers' rotation come playoff time.