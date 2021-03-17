Oturu (quadriceps) has been active for both of the Clippers' last two games, making a 12-minute appearance in Sunday's win over the Pelicans before going unused in Monday's win over the Mavericks.

The rookie second-round pick hasn't been part of head coach Tyronn Lue's rotation this season, but he was expected to pick up extended run at the G League bubble in Orlando. He didn't end up in appearing in any games for the Agua Caliente Clippers, however, as he was sent back to Los Angeles in early February after straining his quad in a practice session. He looks to be healthy coming out of the All-Star break, but he'll likely struggle to find playing time while the Clippers are close to full strength in the frontcourt. Oturu only picked up 12 minutes against the Pelicans because the Clippers were leading comfortably heading into the fourth quarter of an eventual 135-115 win.