Theis totaled eight points (4-11 FG), 11 rebounds and four assists across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 109-102 win over San Antonio.

Theis appears to be a great fit for the Clippers. With Mason Plumlee (knee) sidelined, Theis has slid into the backup center role behind Ivica Zubac and is flourishing in limited work. Over the last two games, Theis has totaled 27 points (12-21 FG), 18 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 41 minutes. Theis isn't expected to push Zubac for the starting role, so the former's fantasy value remains limited, though the recent production is certainly worth keeping an eye on.