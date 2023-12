Theis amassed four points (1-4 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks in 22 minutes during Monday's 151-127 victory over the Pacers.

Theis played 22 minutes off the bench, the most he has played in almost two weeks. Although he has carved out a consistent role in Los Angeles, he has not been able to turn his playing time into tangible fantasy production. He has been outside the top 200 over the past month, averaging 7.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.