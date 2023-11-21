Theis recorded 19 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 124-99 victory over the Spurs.

In his second game with the Clippers, Theis boomed in Monday's blowout victory. The lopsided nature of the contest led to additional opportunities for the 31-year-old, but it was nonetheless an impressive showing as he continues acclimating to a new team. Expecting relevant fantasy output isn't advised, but Theis fills a critical backup center role for the Clippers while Mason Plumlee (knee) is out.