Theis provided 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 15 minutes during Thursday's 120-114 loss to the Warriors.
Theis scored in double figures for the second time this season. With Mason Plumlee (knee) sidelined, Theis has garnered a solid role as the primary backup to Ivica Zubac, averaging 7.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.9 blocks in 17.4 minutes over his last seven appearances.
