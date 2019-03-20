Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Another 20 point effort Tuesday
Gallinari finished with 24 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 115-109 victory over the Pacers.
Gallinari scored at least 20 points for the seventh straight game Tuesday, helping the Clippers to their eighth win from the last nine games. Gallinari is on track to play in excess of 70 games for the Clippers, a number that many thought impossible to begin the season. He has delivered a huge return on investment for owners who took a chance on him in their drafts, and the roster changes leading up to the All-Star break certainly helped with his overall value. This victory moves the Clippers to within half a game of the fifth-seeded Spurs meaning Gallinari should get plenty of run down the stretch as a number of teams try to avoid the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs.
