Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Another impressive effort Friday
Gallinari ended with 21 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 121-111 victory over Phoenix.
Gallinari matched Lou Williams as the Clippers leading scorer, finishing with 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting. He has now scored 21 points in three consecutive games and continues to defy the odds with his stellar season. Gallinari is the 23rd ranked player in standard formats and subsequently the number one player on the Clippers roster. Owners have to be loving his production and hoping that he can remain injury free as the season moves forward.
