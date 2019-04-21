Gallinari compiled 16 points (5-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, and four assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 loss to Golden State.

Gallinari struggled mightily from the floor Sunday, finishing with 16 points on 5-of-20 shooting. That makes a combined 7-of-33 over the course of the last two games, his poor shooting coming at the worst possible time for the Clippers. Despite the recent inefficiencies, Gallinari has had a fantastic season and certainly rewarded those who took a risk on him in their respective drafts. He will look to bounce back in Game 5 of the series, however, it could be a case of too little, too late for the eighth-seeded Clippers.