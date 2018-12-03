Gallinari supplied 21 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes in the Clippers' 114-110 loss to the Mavericks on Sunday.

Gallinari tied Lou Williams for second on the team in scoring for the night and generated his third 20-point effort of the last five games in the process. The 30-year-old also extended his streak of games with multiple made threes to five, and pushing his three-point shooting success rate to a career-best 46.8 percent in the process.