Gallinari tallied 22 points (7-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 40 minutes in Saturday's 112-98 loss to the 76ers.

Gallinari continues to serve as a vital offensive component on the starting five, with Saturday's performance representing his third game with over 20 points in the first four contests of February. The veteran wing has been hot from the field in all but one of the five games he's played since returning from an extended layoff due to a glute injury, as he's shot between 46.7 percent and 69.2 percent in four of those outings. Gallinari has also taken 12 to 15 attempts in each of those games, while draining all but one of his 23 attempts from the charity stripe. Given his ability to also offer solid production on the boards, the 29-year-old's stock remains bullish across all formats.