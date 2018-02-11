Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Another strong offensive performance in loss
Gallinari tallied 22 points (7-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 40 minutes in Saturday's 112-98 loss to the 76ers.
Gallinari continues to serve as a vital offensive component on the starting five, with Saturday's performance representing his third game with over 20 points in the first four contests of February. The veteran wing has been hot from the field in all but one of the five games he's played since returning from an extended layoff due to a glute injury, as he's shot between 46.7 percent and 69.2 percent in four of those outings. Gallinari has also taken 12 to 15 attempts in each of those games, while draining all but one of his 23 attempts from the charity stripe. Given his ability to also offer solid production on the boards, the 29-year-old's stock remains bullish across all formats.
More News
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Scores career-high 28 points in win•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Pops for 24 in Saturday's win•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Returns to action with 15-point showing•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Starting in return to lineup Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...