Gallinari (ankle) is listed as available for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Gallinari has been upgraded from probable for the season finale Wednesday. In 67 games this year, the Italian forward's averaging a career-best 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.4 threes in 30.4 minutes per game.