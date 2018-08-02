Gallinari, who was sidelined for 61 games in 2017-18 due to hand and glute injuries, will play for Team World in the NBA Africa Game 2018 exhibition Saturday in Pretoria, South Africa, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

It was the former injury that resulted in Gallinari finishing his inaugural campaign with the Clippers in street clothes, but the forward looks to be back to full strength after taking the last few months to heal up. Gallinari, who inked a three-year, $65 million pact with the Clippers last summer as part of a sign-and-trade deal, is expected to act as one of the primary scorers for Los Angeles as it continues its transition to the post-Blake Griffin era. Over his 21 games with the club in 2017-18, Gallinari averaged 15.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 three-pointers in 32.0 minutes per contest.