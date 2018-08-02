Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Back to full health
Gallinari, who was sidelined for 61 games in 2017-18 due to hand and glute injuries, will play for Team World in the NBA Africa Game 2018 exhibition Saturday in Pretoria, South Africa, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
It was the former injury that resulted in Gallinari finishing his inaugural campaign with the Clippers in street clothes, but the forward looks to be back to full strength after taking the last few months to heal up. Gallinari, who inked a three-year, $65 million pact with the Clippers last summer as part of a sign-and-trade deal, is expected to act as one of the primary scorers for Los Angeles as it continues its transition to the post-Blake Griffin era. Over his 21 games with the club in 2017-18, Gallinari averaged 15.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 three-pointers in 32.0 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Injury-plagued season•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Likely out for regular season•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Won't play Thursday vs. Utah•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Out Tuesday against Spurs•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Inefficient in second game back•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...