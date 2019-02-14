Gallinari furnished 20 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 20 minutes in the Clippers' 134-107 win over the Suns on Wednesday.

Gallinari stepped up with his best shooting and scoring effort since returning from a 10-game absence due to a back injury. The 30-year-old had particularly struggled in his last game Monday against the Timberwolves, when he'd drained just 20.0 percent of his 10 attempts on his way to 12 points. If Gallinari can rediscover his stroke on a consistent basis, the potential opportunity is through the roof, considering how much usage left town when Tobias Harris was traded to the 76ers.