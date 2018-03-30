Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Cleared to play Friday
Gallinari (hand) will play during Friday's contest against the Trail Blazers and presumably return to the starting five, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Gallinari has missed the past 18 games while recovering from a bruised left hand, but will be back Friday to help the Clippers make a playoff push. It's unclear if he'll be on any sort of minutes restriction, especially considering it's not a leg-related injury. In the 19 games that the veteran has taken the floor this season, he's averaged 15.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 32.4 minutes.
