Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Cleared to play Tuesday
Gallinari (illness) will play and start Tuesday against the Wizards, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Gallinari missed Monday's game against the Hawks due to an illness, but is feeling better just one day later. This month, he's averaging 19.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 32.8 minutes.
