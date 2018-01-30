Gallinari (hip) will play during Tuesday's contest against the Trail Blazers, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gallinari will make his return Tuesday after missing 25 games as a result of a left glute injury, prompting the likes of Wesley Johnson, Tyrone Wallace, Montrezl Harrell and Sam Dekker to see extra run. It's unclear if he'll play with a minutes restriction, though it would not be surprising considering his extended absence, even if it's just for conditioning's sake. He hasn't played particularly well in his 11 appearances this season, posting 13.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 31.7 minutes per game while shooting 34.5 percent from the field. The small sample size is worth noting, however. Things have changed dramatically in L.A. from the last time the forward laced up, as the Clippers have traded away Blake Griffin, Willie Reed and Brice Johnson for the likes of Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley and Boban Marjanovic. That could result in Gallinari playing more of a stretch-four role, rather than occupying most of his time as small forward, as was the case when Griffin was in town. We'll likely have to exercise a wait-and-see approach when it comes to predicting how Gallinari's stats will adjust with the new-look roster, though playing more power forward could afford him more rebounds.