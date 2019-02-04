Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Closing in on return
Gallinari (back) is trending towards returning Tuesday against the Hornets or Thursday against the Pacers, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
After missing the last nine games with back spasms, Gallinari finally appears to be on the cusp of a return. The 30-year-old should immediately reclaim his spot in the starting lineup once he returns, though it's unclear if he'll face an initial minutes restriction. Across 44 games this season, Gallinari is averaging 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 31.3 minutes.
