Gallinari had 24 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, and four assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 129-126 victory over New Orleans.

Gallinari scored 24 points Monday, helping fight off a spirited Pelicans team to record a three-point victory. Gallinari came up with some big shots down the stretch, especially impressive as that had played and lost just 24 hours prior. His health thus far has been a big reason for the Clippers getting off to such a good start. If he can avoid injury, he is a certainty to smash through his preseason rank come seasons end.