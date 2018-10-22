Gallinari finished with 20 points (7-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 115-112 victory over the Rockets.

Gallinari struggled with his shot Sunday but still managed to contribute 20 points to go with nine rebounds in an impressive victory over the highly-fancied Rockets. Perhaps the biggest takeaway from Gallinari's early season form is the fact that he appears fully-healthy for the first time in a Clippers uniform. He fell in a number of drafts due to his well-documented injury history and those owners who snagged him with a late pick have everything crossed that he is able to stay healthy moving forward.