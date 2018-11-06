Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Continues thriving in win
Gallinari produced 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes in the Clippers' 120-109 win over the Timberwolves on Monday.
Gallinari drew even with Tobias Harris for the team lead in scoring while also draining multiple threes for the third time in the last four contests. The 30-year-old has been one of the offensive linchpins for the Clippers in the early going alongside Harris and valued sixth man Lou Williams, and his typically fragile health is also encouragingly holding up thus far. Gallinari is averaging career bests in points (20.0), rebounds (5.7), field-goal percentage (44.9) and three-point percentage (45.8), making him one of the best fantasy values in the early portion of the season.
More News
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Hits four triples en route to 25 points•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Explodes for season-best scoring total•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Continues strong play in impressive victory•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Stays hot in first win of season•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Hot from distance in season opener•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Nearly a point per minute in win•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.