Gallinari produced 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes in the Clippers' 120-109 win over the Timberwolves on Monday.

Gallinari drew even with Tobias Harris for the team lead in scoring while also draining multiple threes for the third time in the last four contests. The 30-year-old has been one of the offensive linchpins for the Clippers in the early going alongside Harris and valued sixth man Lou Williams, and his typically fragile health is also encouragingly holding up thus far. Gallinari is averaging career bests in points (20.0), rebounds (5.7), field-goal percentage (44.9) and three-point percentage (45.8), making him one of the best fantasy values in the early portion of the season.