Gallinari posted 23 points (9-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 28 minutes Monday in the Clippers' 113-105 win over the Lakers.

Gallinari had a string of underwhelming performances upon returning from a 10-game absence in early February due to back spasms, but the Italian forward seems to have found a groove lately. He's scored no fewer than 18 points in any of his last eight games while shooting a stellar 47.6 percent from the field and 90.6 percent from the line (on 6.6 attempts per contest).