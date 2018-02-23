Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Dealing with injured hand
Gallinari intends to play in Friday's game against the Suns despite dealing with a bruised right hand, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Gallinari underwent an MRI on the hand and the results came back negative. If the swelling ultimately becomes too much of a hindrance for him to play Friday, Wesley Johnson, Tyrone Wallace and Sam Dekker will all be in line for more playing time.
