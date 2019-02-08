Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Decent outing in return
Gallinari totaled 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 20 minutes Thursday against the Pacers.
Gallinari had been sidelined since Jan. 18 after suffering a back injury, but he felt good enough to return to action Thursday and looked solid, especially from beyond the arc where he scored all 12 of his points on the night. He may be held to a minutes limit over the next couple of contests but should return to a normal workload once he eases back into game action.
