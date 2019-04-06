Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Does it all in loss
Gallinari produced 27 points (8-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks over 33 minutes in the Clippers' loss to the Lakers on Friday.
Gallinari stuffed the stat sheet with a monster line in Friday's loss. He's having a career rebirth in his second season with the Clippers, averaging career highs in points (19.9), rebounds (6.2) and field goal percentage (46.3). His 43.4 percent shooting from three is his highest mark since his rookie season in 2008.
More News
