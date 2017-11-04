Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Doesn't practice Friday

Gallinari did not participate in Friday's practice and coach Doc Rivers is unsure why, Elliott Teaford of the Torrance Daily Breeze reports.

The situation is a bit strange considering coach Rivers doesn't know why his player wasn't present and the team has a game Saturday. Until further notice, Gallinari should be considered questionable for the contest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories