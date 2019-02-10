Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Double-double in Saturday's win
Gallinari collected 19 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, and four assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 123-112 win over the Celtics.
Gallinari got back in the groove in this one, providing an efficient scoring performance while logging his fifth double-double through 47 appearances this season. That matches his career high of five double-doubles back in 2009-10, when he accomplished that in a career-best 81 appearances as a sophomore with the Knicks.
