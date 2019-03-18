Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Double-doubles in buzzer-beating win
Gallinari delivered 20 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 31 minutes in the Clippers' 119-116 win over the Nets on Sunday.
Gallinari stepped up in the close win with a team-high rebounding total and the top score on the starting five as well. The veteran wing scuffled some with his shot Sunday, but he's been enjoying the most efficient month of his season thus far. Factoring in his production against the Nets, Gallinari has scored at least 20 points in six straight games, his longest such stretch of the season. Moreover, the 30-year-old is shooting 55.8 percent across seven March contests, including a blistering 51.4 percent from three-point range, with both figures comfortably qualifying as his best in any month of the campaign.
More News
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Scores team-high 27 points Friday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Will play Friday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Good to go for Friday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Nursing minor ankle injury•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Will rest Tuesday•
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...