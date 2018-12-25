Gallinari turned in 25 points (8-11 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes in the Clippers' 129-127 loss to the Warriors on Sunday.

Gallinari turned in admirable effort in the loss, posting his second double-double of December and extending his streak with multiple made threes to six games. He also remained perfect from the free-throw line for the fourth consecutive contest and has now drained an impressive 90.8 percent of his attempts from the charity stripe during December. His hot hand from all over the court has led to Gallinari averaging 25.6 points over his last five contests, a prolific stretch he'll look to extend against the Kings on Wednesday.