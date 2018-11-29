Gallinari finished with 28 points (7-10 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 115-99 victory over the Suns.

Gallinari had his first double-double of the season Wednesday, hitting all four of his three-point attempts en route to a game-high 28 points. He has been fantastic for the Clippers thus far, helping them to the number one seed in the West. An injury is always just around the corner for the Italian but as long as he is healthy, he is going to smash through his preseason rank. Keep him rolling and cross your fingers he can finally stay healthy for an entire season.