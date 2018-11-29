Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Double-doubles in victory
Gallinari finished with 28 points (7-10 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 115-99 victory over the Suns.
Gallinari had his first double-double of the season Wednesday, hitting all four of his three-point attempts en route to a game-high 28 points. He has been fantastic for the Clippers thus far, helping them to the number one seed in the West. An injury is always just around the corner for the Italian but as long as he is healthy, he is going to smash through his preseason rank. Keep him rolling and cross your fingers he can finally stay healthy for an entire season.
More News
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Keeps humming with 17 points•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Struggles in Tuesday's loss•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Out Monday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Leads first unit in scoring•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.