Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Doubtful Friday vs. Lakers
Gallinari (foot) is doubtful for Friday's preseason finale against the Lakers, Michael Gallagher of NBC reports.
The news isn't too surprising considering he was held out of Thursday's contest. If he's ultimately held out Friday, Wesley Johnson and Brice Johnson should see extra run at the forward slots.
