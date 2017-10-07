Play

Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Doubtful Sunday vs. Trail Blazers

Gallinari (foot) is doubtful for Sunday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers, Michael Gallagher of NBC reports.

The team has little reason to give the veteran run in the preseason if there's risk he'll aggravate an injury. As a result, assuming he doesn't play, Wesley Johnson could see the main benefit at small forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball