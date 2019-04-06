Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Doubtful Sunday
Gallinari is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Warriors due to an ankle injury, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Chances are, Gallinari will miss the Clippers' second-to-last regular-season game. Assuming he's out JaMychal Green (personal) and Wilson Chandler are strong candidates to see extra run.
