Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Doubtful Tuesday vs. Spurs
Gallinari (hip) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
Gallinari has reportedly been having trouble walking, so the fact he's even listed as doubtful is somewhat surprising. He saw just 13 minutes during the team's most recent game against the Heat and struggled, going 1-for-5 from the field. Assuming he's held out, Wesley Johnson and Sam Dekker will likely absorb most of his workload.
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Travels with team, but uncertain for Tuesday•
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Leaves Sunday's game with bruised hip•
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Will play Saturday•
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Doesn't practice Friday•
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Fills out stat sheet Wednesday•
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Scores season-high 19 in Monday's loss•
