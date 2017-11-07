Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Doubtful Tuesday vs. Spurs

Gallinari (hip) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

Gallinari has reportedly been having trouble walking, so the fact he's even listed as doubtful is somewhat surprising. He saw just 13 minutes during the team's most recent game against the Heat and struggled, going 1-for-5 from the field. Assuming he's held out, Wesley Johnson and Sam Dekker will likely absorb most of his workload.