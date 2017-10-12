Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Doubtful vs. Kings

Gallinari (foot) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's preseason game against the Kings, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints reports.

Gallinari missed the Clippers' previous exhibition after injuring his foot earlier in the preseason. Seeing as there's no reason to push the veteran to play before the regular season if there's any risk of him aggravating an injury, it looks like Gallinari is trending towards missing a second straight contest. Sam Dekker (undisclosed) has already been ruled out, so if Gallinari doesn't play, look for Wesley Johnson to see the majority of run at small forward.