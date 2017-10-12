Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Doubtful vs. Kings
Gallinari (foot) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's preseason game against the Kings, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints reports.
Gallinari missed the Clippers' previous exhibition after injuring his foot earlier in the preseason. Seeing as there's no reason to push the veteran to play before the regular season if there's any risk of him aggravating an injury, it looks like Gallinari is trending towards missing a second straight contest. Sam Dekker (undisclosed) has already been ruled out, so if Gallinari doesn't play, look for Wesley Johnson to see the majority of run at small forward.
More News
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Ruled out Sunday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Doubtful Sunday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Questionable Sunday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Yet to shake off the rust•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Should be ready for training camp•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Fractures right hand•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...