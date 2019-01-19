Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Doubtful vs. Spurs
Gallinari (back) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Spurs, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Back spasms forced Gallinari to leave Friday's loss to the Warriors early in the first half, and it seems the forward won't be recovered in time to play over the weekend. Assuming he's sidelined and misses his second game of the year, Sindarius Thornwell, Tyrone Wallace and Mike Scott could see extra time.
More News
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Won't return Friday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Nightmarish shooting effort•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Stays hot from field in defeat•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Leads team with 23 points in loss•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Drains three treys in loss•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Locked in with shot during win•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....