Gallinari (back) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Spurs, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Back spasms forced Gallinari to leave Friday's loss to the Warriors early in the first half, and it seems the forward won't be recovered in time to play over the weekend. Assuming he's sidelined and misses his second game of the year, Sindarius Thornwell, Tyrone Wallace and Mike Scott could see extra time.