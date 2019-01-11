Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Drains three treys in loss
Gallinari tallied 18 points (6-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), three rebounds, four assists and a steal over 32 minutes Thursday against the Nuggets.
Gallinari finished the matchup tied with the team lead in points scored, although the Clippers would fall on the road by a score of 121-100. The 30-year-old forward once again appeared strong from beyond the arc, knocking down three or more shots from deep in back-to-back contests (7-for-13 over that stretch). Gallinari has been posting well-rounded lines with consistency over his previous five contests, averaging 18.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steal per game.
