Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Efficient shooting night in victory
Gallinari finished with 25 points (9-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, and two assists in 27 minutes during Monday's 140-115 victory over the Celtics.
Gallinari was on fire to begin Monday's game, scoring more than half in total in that period. The 140 points were the Clippers highest points total all season and also came in their fifth straight win. Gallinari has now scored at least 20 points in four straight games, shooting at least 50 percent in all four. The Clippers will host the Trail Blazers on Tuesday on the second night of a back-to-back, a game that is almost certain to be closer than Monday.
