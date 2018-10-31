Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Explodes for season-best scoring total
Gallinari poured in 27 points (7-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT) and added three rebounds and two steals across 26 minutes in the Clippers' 128-110 loss to the Thunder on Tuesday.
Gallinari was in vintage form in the loss, with his scoring total easily serving as a team high for the night. It was the veteran wing's fourth time hitting the 20-point mark in the early portion of the season, although Tuesday's scoring haul was a season high. Gallinari is locked in as one of the offense's critical components, essentially guaranteeing an elevated level of usage that he often parlays into strong fantasy production.
