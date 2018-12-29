Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Fills out stat sheet again
Gallinari supplied 19 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in the Clippers' 118-107 win over the Lakers on Friday.
Gallinari was a distant second in scoring behind Lou Williams, who provided a season-best 36-point outburst off the bench. However, the veteran wing's efforts were impressive in their own right, even as he shot under 40 percent for the second straight game. Gallinari helped make up for his lack of accuracy with a team-high number of visits to the free-throw line, as well as with strong work on the boards. The 30-year-old now has a pair of double-doubles in his last three games, boosting his already strong value across all formats.
