Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Fills out stat sheet Wednesday
Gallinari produced 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 119-98 win over the Mavericks.
Gallinari followed up with season-best 19-point tally in Monday's blowout loss to the Warriors by turning in another 50 percent effort from the field. The nine-year veteran's improvement from the field over the last two games has been a welcome sight, considering he'd shot 30.8 percent or worse in four of his first five games of the season. Gallinari's fantasy production figures to fluctuate given on how sharp his shot is, but he's also capable of offering solid numbers in the rebounding and assist categories.
