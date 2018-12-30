Gallinari posted 21 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes in Saturday's 122-111 loss to the Spurs.

Gallinari's had an excellent December, averaging 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 15 games this month. The Italy product is also enjoying a superb season at the charity stripe, converting 92 percent of his free throws, which is good enough for fifth among all players in the league.