Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Flirts with double-double in loss
Gallinari posted 21 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes in Saturday's 122-111 loss to the Spurs.
Gallinari's had an excellent December, averaging 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 15 games this month. The Italy product is also enjoying a superb season at the charity stripe, converting 92 percent of his free throws, which is good enough for fifth among all players in the league.
More News
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Fills out stat sheet again•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Double-doubles in close loss•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Stays hot in win over Nuggets•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Team-high scoring haul in win•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Strong offensive contributions in loss•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Scores team-high 28 points in loss•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...