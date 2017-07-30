Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Fractures right hand

Gallinari was diagnosed with a fractured right hand Sunday and has been ruled out for EuroBasket, EuroHoops.net reports.

Gallinari suffered from the injury while playing in a friendly Sunday for the Italian National Team, as a scuffle under the basket escalated and led to the small forward throwing a punch. Gallinari has now been given a recovery timetable of 40 days, which would mean he'll ideally be back to full strength by the time training camp rolls around for next season.