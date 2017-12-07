Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Gets the start Wednesday
Gallinari will start Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Elliott Teaford of the Torrance Daily Breeze reports.
After missing the last 13 games with a hip injury, Gallinari will get the starting nod with a minutes restriction, according to coach Doc Rivers. The minutes restriction paired with potential rust could limit his daily fantasy value. Wesley Johnson and Montrezl Harrell could see a decrease in minutes with Gallinari's return.
