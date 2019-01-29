Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: 'Going day by day'
Gallinari (back) said Tuesday on ESPN's The Jump that he could miss another week, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports. "We're taking it day by day," Gallinari said. "But it's getting a lot better. It's been about 10 days now, so maybe a week, but we're going day by day."
Gallinari's quote is far from definitive, and when he returns is mostly in the hands of the team's medical staff, but his words imply that he'll likely remain out for at least another two or three games, with the Clippers set to play Thursday, Saturday and Sunday to close out Week 16. More details will hopefully come to light as Thursday's matchup with the Lakers approaches, but fantasy owners shouldn't expect to get the forward back until sometime in Week 17.
More News
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Will not play Monday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Nearing a return to action•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Officially out Sunday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Not expected to play Sunday, Monday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Not on road trip•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...