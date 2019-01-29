Gallinari (back) said Tuesday on ESPN's The Jump that he could miss another week, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports. "We're taking it day by day," Gallinari said. "But it's getting a lot better. It's been about 10 days now, so maybe a week, but we're going day by day."

Gallinari's quote is far from definitive, and when he returns is mostly in the hands of the team's medical staff, but his words imply that he'll likely remain out for at least another two or three games, with the Clippers set to play Thursday, Saturday and Sunday to close out Week 16. More details will hopefully come to light as Thursday's matchup with the Lakers approaches, but fantasy owners shouldn't expect to get the forward back until sometime in Week 17.